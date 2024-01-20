BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 1-Day Volume Reaches $573,258.39 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $41,571.96 or 0.99990755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $516.27 million and approximately $573,258.39 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00018538 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00016371 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011335 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00220725 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 41,582.68600623 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $582,227.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

