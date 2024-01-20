Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Update

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 406,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BIOX opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $856.59 million, a P/E ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 million. Research analysts predict that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

