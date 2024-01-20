Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Mizuho

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays cut shares of Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura cut shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.05. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,929,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 161,396 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 439.4% during the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 80,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 65,867 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 45.4% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

