Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.400–0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $196.3 million-$196.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.2 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -0.320–0.300 EPS.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $239.89 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 312.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 424.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

