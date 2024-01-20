BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading 0.9% Higher

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.90. 1,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

BEO Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37.

BEO Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

