Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KR opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.