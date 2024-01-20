Benchmark Downgrades ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUMP. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $838.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,492,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 588,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 569,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

