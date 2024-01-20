Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $309,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $235.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.19.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

