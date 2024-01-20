Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $235.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.19.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

