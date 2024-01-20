Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$247,325.40. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE ABX opened at C$20.98 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$19.04 and a 12 month high of C$28.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of C$36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.4204469 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,350.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

