Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

BGH opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $14.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Further Reading

