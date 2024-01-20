Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
BGH opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $14.06.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
