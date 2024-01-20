Barclays Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.94.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

