Barclays Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $44.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.32.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a PE ratio of -120.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after buying an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.