Barclays Increases Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target to $42.00

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ODD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Oddity Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.29.

NASDAQ ODD opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $94.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

