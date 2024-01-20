Barclays Cuts Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target to $1.00

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Allakos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Allakos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Allakos stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Allakos has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Allakos by 91,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Allakos by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

