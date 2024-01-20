Barclays Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $155.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.95.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 420,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,746,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.