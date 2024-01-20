Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 250 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in BHP Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BHP Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in BHP Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BHP opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

