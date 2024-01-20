Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.33.

ASML stock opened at $757.83 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $299.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $714.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

