Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Raises Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

NYSE:PDM opened at $7.14 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $883.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

