Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases 7,905 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 633,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 155.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 168,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Read More

