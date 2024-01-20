Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.20.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $254.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

