Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0621 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $6.66.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 666.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

