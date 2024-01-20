Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.3 %

BBD opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.20 target price on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 17.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 146,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,218,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 620,083 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 76,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,874,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 643,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

