BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $90.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BANF shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BancFirst by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

