Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $484.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jaymin B. Patel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,236.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robeson Reeves bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,662.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaymin B. Patel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,624 shares in the company, valued at $297,236.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 48,500 shares of company stock worth $448,791. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bally’s by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

