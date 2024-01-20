Ball (NYSE:BALL) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BALL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Ball from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Get Ball alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ball by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after buying an additional 874,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.