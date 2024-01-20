Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 138,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 54,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Azitra Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azitra Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTR. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Azitra in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Azitra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azitra by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

