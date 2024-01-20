Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 138,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 54,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.
