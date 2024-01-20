AvocadoCoin Price Reaches $890.32 on Top Exchanges (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for about $890.32 or 0.02033375 BTC on exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $177.92 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

