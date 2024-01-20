Avista (NYSE:AVA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.64%.
In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 21.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 41,325.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 148.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
