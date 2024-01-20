Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,553 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.