AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $203.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $202.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.07.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE AVB opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.99. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.