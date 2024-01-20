Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.28

Shares of Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 67150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Aton Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.

