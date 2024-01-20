Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.91

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.91 and last traded at $76.78, with a volume of 47370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.01.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at $91,405,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock worth $2,634,801. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at $832,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 91.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.