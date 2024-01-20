Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.80.

AIZ stock opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $173.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

