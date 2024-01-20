Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on March 25th

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Assurant has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Assurant to earn $15.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

AIZ opened at $167.82 on Friday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.80.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

