Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Major Shareholder Alexander Schornstein Buys 299,994 Shares

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 299,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $233,995.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,864,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,143.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Assembly Biosciences Price Performance
ASMB opened at $0.86 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assembly Biosciences
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.