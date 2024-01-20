Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Major Shareholder Alexander Schornstein Buys 299,994 Shares

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 299,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $233,995.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,864,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,143.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

ASMB opened at $0.86 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.