Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ AWH opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.29. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 198.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

