Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

AINC stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58. Ashford has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

