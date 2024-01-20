Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

