Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

