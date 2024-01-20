Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,598 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 19,070 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,128.3% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 32,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 3,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

