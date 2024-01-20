Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 6,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 150,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.