Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 6,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 150,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.