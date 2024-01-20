Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,520 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

