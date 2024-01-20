Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,558,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after buying an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS opened at $65.85 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

