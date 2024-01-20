Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 8,610 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.5% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after purchasing an additional 685,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,132,000 after purchasing an additional 349,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IP opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

