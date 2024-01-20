Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in DaVita by 3.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 2.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in DaVita by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in DaVita by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $104.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $116.97.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

