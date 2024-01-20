Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $257,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 241.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

