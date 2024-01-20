Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.85 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.