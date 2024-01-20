Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,512.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,490,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $80.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

