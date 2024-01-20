Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 4,150 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 559,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 107,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.